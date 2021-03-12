Global Medical Imaging Market Industry Size, Trends & Technological Innovation: Major Players RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services

In the Medical Imaging marketing report; a meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. This market report is the outcome of incessant efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers. They work with respect to detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The Medical Imaging market report makes business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can confidently use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in this report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 265,334.23 million by 2027 from USD 120,237.71 million in 2019. Rising minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventional procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Spectrum Health, RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Alliance HealthCare Services, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Ag, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., MEDNAX Services, Inc., Carestream Health (A subsidiary of Onex Corporation), Teleradiology Solutions, UNILABS, ONRAD, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation:Global Medical Imaging Market

By Type

(Services, Product),

Modality

(Stationary, Portable),

Procedure

(Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, X-Ray Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT/PET), Others),

Technology

(Direct Digital Radiology, Computed Radiology),

Patient Age

(Adults, Pediatric),

Application

(Cardiology, Pelvic And Abdominal, Oncology, Mammography, Gynecology, Neurology, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Dental, Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa),

Medical Imaging Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, medical imaging market in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by Europe and North America. The market leader Siemens Healthineers AG accounts an estimated market share of approximately 25% to 30% of market share in medical imaging market. The medical imaging sales revenue of Siemens Healthineers AG has increased by 4% to generate sales revenue of USD 10,083.90 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

Siemens Healthineers AG announced that they have received approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their product Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system. This new system provides complete information technology (IT) security and secures the system. After receiving approval from the FDA, the company commercializes their product into the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Medical Imaging Market

8 Medical Imaging Market, By Service

9 Medical Imaging Market, By Deployment Type

10 Medical Imaging Market, By Organization Size

11 Medical Imaging Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

