Global IoT in Education Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2027

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Unit4, SAMSUNG, LearnZillion, brightwheel, Certica Solutions, Examity Inc., Knowre, AltSchool, Quad Learning Inc., Galvanize Inc. and littleBits Electronics Inc.

Global IoT in Education Market: Segment Analysis

By Component Solutions Network Management Content Management & Analytics Device Management Application Management Security Management Services Training & Consulting Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance

By Hardware Interactive Whiteboards Tablets & Mobile Devices Displays Security & Video Cameras Attendance Tracking Systems Others

By End-User Academic Institutions K-12 Higher Education Corporates

By Application Learning Management System Classroom Management Administration Management Surveillance Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of set standardizations and regulations in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Dearth and inadequate infrastructure and technological resources is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the IoT in Education Market:

In October 2018, SAMSUNG celebrated the “2018 Global Volunteer Festival”, by providing Samsung Electronics Latin America employees with Samsung Galaxy tablets and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering & Math) learning and education tools. These employees participated in various schools across the various countries in the region and provided students and teachers with various new and innovative learning methods.

In October 2018, Intel announced that they are visiting various schools across the United States with their “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, providing education providers and learners the ability to experience innovative and modern methods of education and understanding through Intel’s learning platform. “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, is a mobile truck containing virtual reality (VR) stations, highly advanced PC’s, augmented reality (AR) and also Internet of Things (IoT) equipped whiteboards.

Key questions answered in the Global IoT in Education Market report include:

What will be IoT in Education market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide IoT in Education market?

Who are the key players in the world IoT in Education industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the IoT in Education market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the IoT in Education industry?

