Global Infertility Testing Market To Register Tremendous Growth||bioMérieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Atlas Medical Uk, Babystart Ltd

Global infertility testing market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advances and innovations in healthcare where there has been the availability of fine-tuned fertility testing and treatment is contributing to the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global infertility testing market are Halotech DNA, Procter & Gamble, Andrology Solutions, SA Scientific, bioMérieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Atlas Medical Uk, Babystart Ltd., SCSA Diagnostics, Gem Medic Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, bioZhena Corporation, Vitrolife, Progyny Inc., Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Genea Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Stryker, Metropolis India, CENTOGENE AG, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) and Dr Lal PathLabs among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Predictive Technology Group, Inc. had launched endometriosis risk test ARTguide. It is a non-invasive diagnostic test to find the genetic and endometriosis causes of infertility. It will help couples who have faced challenge in having babies by transforming the lucrative assisted reproductive technology market. This launch had expanded the portfolio of the company and expanded its market share in infertility testing.

In July 2018, Merck KGaA had launched an online platform Fertility.com which will enable healthcare professionals and doctors to access the latest researches and scientific information as well as enabling the patients who are undergoing treatment related to fertility treatment. This launch had expanded the user base for the company and positioned it as a market leader.

Market Drivers

The surge in infertility and awareness for its treatment is driving the market growth

The medical tourism for fertility treatments has boosted the market growth

The increase in the rate of gynecological disorders of fueling the market growth

The technical advancements an innovations in the field of testing products are propelling the market growth

The surging effectiveness of treatments is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

The regulation issues prevailing in the countries globally are hindering the market growth

The rise in cost for the treatment and testing is hampering the market growth

The testing kits have accuracy issues which restraints the market growth

Infertility Testing Market Development

Ovation Fertility announced that they have acquired two infertility labs from Fertility Answers in Baton Rouge and Lafayette in October 2017. This will help the laboratories to enhance their abilities and will also help the company to accelerate their global reach & provider better services to their customers.

Scope of the Infertility Testing Market

Infertility testing market on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the infertility testing market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into female infertility testing and male infertility testing. Based on tests kits, the market is divided into follicular stimulating hormone (FSH) urine test kits, luteinizing hormone (LH) urine test kits, human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) hormone blood test kits and other test kits. Prescription mode segment of the market is divided into prescription based and over the counter (OTC) based. Distribution channel segment of the market is divided into hospitals pharmacies, online pharmacies and pharmacies & drug stores. End- users segment of the market is divided into fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes and cryobanks.

Infertility testing is specifically done to analyze the reason why women can’t get pregnant. This helps the doctors to analyze whether the problem is with men, women or both. Some of the common infertility testing kits is gonadotropin (HCG) hormone blood test kits, follicular stimulating hormone (FSH) urine test kits, luteinizing hormone (LH) urine test kits and others. Testing and infertility testing is costly, and sometimes their treatments may be uncomfortable.

Competitive Analysis:

Global infertility testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infertility testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

