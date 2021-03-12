Global Image Guided Therapy Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2026||Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic

Global image guided therapy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be attributed to technological innovation.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global image guided therapy market are: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic, Brainlab AG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Analogic Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, XinRay Systems, C-RAD, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Isoray Inc, Mevion Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of chronic disease such as cancer is driving the market growth

Increasing in the number of initiatives for cancer radiotherapy is boosting the market

Rising preference for minimally therapies is also propel the growth of this market

Increasing investments by private companies to develop these systems is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Market Restraint

High cost associated to therapy systems is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled professional in developing countries can restrain the market demand

Stringent regulations of procedures is also expected to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. a key leader in health technology launched a unique concept of mixed reality developed together with Microsoft Corp. for the operation room of the future. Based on Philips knowledge in image guided therapy and Microsoft HoloLens 2 holographic computing platform, both companies presented innovative technological application for image-guided minimally invasive therapies

In June 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Spectranetics. As per the agreement company paid USD 2.05 billion to Spectranetics. By this acquisition company strengthen its business in image guided therapy business group

Segmentation: Global Image Guided Therapy Market

By Product

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology and Electrophysiology

Neurosurgery

Urology

Others

By End User

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

