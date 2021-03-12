Global Highway Driving Assist Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2028 Top Key Players Magna International Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.;
Competitive Analysis of the Highway Driving Assist Industry
Global highway driving assist market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of highway driving assist market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Highway Driving Assist Industry
Market Drivers:
- Rising concerns and focus regarding promoting safety on roads; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Utilization of this technology helps in attaining higher amount of fuel saving acts as a market driver
- Various innovations and advancements of technologies associated with ADAS and automated driving will also boost the growth of the market
- High levels of demand for advanced driver assistance technologies and solution is another factor uplifting the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Concerns regarding the data privacy and increasing prevalence of cyber-security threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Unavailability of infrastructure regarding the implementation and utilization of advanced communication technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles(PV)
- Type
- Hatchback Cars
- Sedans
- Multi-Purpose Vehicles
- Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
- Class
- Mid Segment
- Luxury Segment
- Type
- Commercial Vehicles (CV)
By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
By Components
- Camera
- Radar
- Ultrasonic Sensor
- Software Module
- Navigation
By Autonomous Level
- Level 2
- Level 3 & Above
By Function
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Centering Assist
- Collision Avoidance Assist
By Components Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
- Aftermarket
Regional Analysis
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.; Aptiv; Veoneer Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; AB Volvo; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Tesla among others.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Highway Driving Assist Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Highway Driving Assist Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Highway Driving Assist Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
MORE……TOC…………….
