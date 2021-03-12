Global Highway Driving Assist Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2028 Top Key Players Magna International Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.;

(Exclusive Offer: Upto 20% discount on this report) Click Here to Get Free Highway Driving Assist Market Research Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-highway-driving-assist-market

Competitive Analysis of the Highway Driving Assist Industry

Global highway driving assist market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of highway driving assist market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Highway Driving Assist Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns and focus regarding promoting safety on roads; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Utilization of this technology helps in attaining higher amount of fuel saving acts as a market driver

Various innovations and advancements of technologies associated with ADAS and automated driving will also boost the growth of the market

High levels of demand for advanced driver assistance technologies and solution is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the data privacy and increasing prevalence of cyber-security threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Unavailability of infrastructure regarding the implementation and utilization of advanced communication technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles(PV) Type Hatchback Cars Sedans Multi-Purpose Vehicles Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Class Mid Segment Luxury Segment



Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Components

Camera

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor

Software Module

Navigation

By Autonomous Level

Level 2

Level 3 & Above

By Function

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Centering Assist

Collision Avoidance Assist

By Components Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.; Aptiv; Veoneer Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; AB Volvo; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Tesla among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Highway Driving Assist Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Highway Driving Assist Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Highway Driving Assist Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

MORE……TOC…………….

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

