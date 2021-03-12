Global GPS Chips Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Global GPS Chips Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Global GPS Chips industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Global GPS Chips Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global GPS chips market is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising consumption and manufacturing of smartphones.

Market Definition: Global GPS Chips Market

GPS chips are a type of GPS solution. The increasing demands of digitization in the industrial applications are boosting the demand of GPS chips market. The GPS chips are used to receive GPS signals from the satellites. By using wireless connectivity, the chips can transmit the data to the controlling devices such as mobile phone or PC. The GPS tracking application is normally installed for viewing the chip’s location. GPS chips are smaller and lightweight so that it can be built into any device.

Market Drivers:

Growing number of commercial vehicles acts as a market driver

Rising demand of tracking devices and security system is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Growing adoption of the digital media also acts as a market driver

Rising demand of tablet, smartphones and other digital devices are escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Poor satellite signal in the urban areas is expected to restrain the market growthImpact of non-standard products and various environmental factors can lead to poor user experience

Lack of knowledge regarding the usage of GPS chips can also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global GPS Chips Market

By Product Type

Simple Type

Professional Type

Others

By Application

Navigation

Mobile Phone

Others

By End User

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defence

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Lenovo Group launched the Lenovo Z6 Pro which is a flagship smartphone. The company announced that a lower end device would also join the Lenovo Z6 Pro which is known as the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition. This feature would help the customers to accurately locate the position. This advanced feature would help in enhancing the customer base of the company

In September 2017, Broadcom announced the advancement of the new GPS chip named BCM47755. This new GPS chip is more accurate than conventional chip which are used in the smartphones. This strategy would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company thereby enhancing the customer base of the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global GPS chips market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GPS Chips market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global GPS chips market are Broadcom, SPK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Maxim Integrated, SparkFun Electronics, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO. LTD., SAN JOSE TECHNOLOGY, INC., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., SkyTraq Technology, Inc., Central Electronics Limited, NovAtel Inc., ROAD POINT INDIA, Isecuro, ESINO, SHENZHEN ZHONGHE ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., OriginGPS Ltd., Shenzhen Dragon Bridge Technology Co., Ltd, VLSI Solution Oy, Analog Devices, Inc., Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., ThinkRace Technology, among others.

The Global GPS Chips market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Global GPS Chips market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Global GPS Chips market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Global GPS Chips market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Global GPS Chips. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

