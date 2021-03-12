Global eSports Market 2026 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application | Bungie, Inc, KONAMI, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc and More

The report has provided crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the eSports market. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the report which consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide industry. The report suggests that several macroeconomic factors such as gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate are expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the eSports market. The market analysis report has been formulated with the proper research methodology and validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

The Global eSports Market is expected to reach USD 3047.1 billion by 2025 from USD 779.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.58% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Riot Games , HI-REZ STUDIOS, INC. , Activision, BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. , Electronic Arts Inc., Activision Publishing, Inc. , infinity ward, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., King.com, Vivendi, Bethesda Softworks LLC, Bungie, Inc, KONAMI, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc, Kabam, Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Zynga Inc., GAMEVIL Inc. Wargaming Public , PandaScore, ESP.bet, Unikrn and many more.

Global ESports Market: Segment Analysis

By Revenue Streams (Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement ), Tickets And Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, And Publisher Fees),

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for video games and growing awareness about eSports.

Betting & fantasy site are increasing demand in eSports market.

Rising demand for investments from sponsors and advertisers.

Difficulty in managing all the fraudulent betting.

Lack of outdoor sports considerations.

Key questions answered in the Global ESports Market report include:

What will be ESports market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide ESports market?

Who are the key players in the world ESports industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the ESports market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the ESports industry?

