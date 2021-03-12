Global Digital Diabetes Management Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2027

DBMR has added a new report with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The world geriatric population continues to growing. According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 617 million (8.50%) people are aged 65 and over. The percentage of geriatric population will increase by 17.00% of the world population by 2025. Many countries in Europe and Asia have higher geriatric population.

As per the National Institutes of Health in 2015, the geriatric population is expected to double in next three decades which means it will increase from 48 million to 88 million by 2050.

With the increasing geriatric population in the world wide, there is also a rise in the population suffering from also rising chance of diabetes among them. Rising geriatric population also play an important role by increasing the demand for digital diabetes software among the customers which will fuel the growth of market as well as companies are attracting to launch new products in the market.

HIGH ACCEPTANCE OF DIGITAL HEALTHCARE DEVICES

Now day’s people have become more conscious about their health. So they are likely to prefer their blood glucose level monitor at individual level due to this reason consumers have keen interest to purchase digital diabetes device for monitoring glucose level in the body so that they would take early precautions in order to avoid the risk of diabetes.

As per the published article on Diabetes Apps, in 2018, approximately 70.00% Americans have self-smart phone for measuring glucose level in the body. The U.S. Diabetes management apps include mySugar apps, Diabetes:M, MyTherapy App, Glucose Buddy Diabetes Tracker, One Drop Diabetes Management.

RESTRAINT:

RECALL OF DEVICES

The recall of digital diabetes apps has impacted the growth of digital diabetes management market. Regulatory authorities recall the digital diabetes apps due to health safety issue. Every country has their own regulatory authorities which is responsible for monitoring the regulation of health care related product. Some of these agencies including FDA (Food Drug Administration), EMEA (European Medicines Agency), MHLWA (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare) and others.

In 2018, Mindfire device mHealth App recall which was used to identify the level of insulin injected in diabetes patient by FDA due to safety with accuracy of digital health devices and drug dosage apps.

HIGH COST OF DEVICES

High cost of devices is another major restrain for this market because middle class and lower middle class population cannot afford high prices these expensive devices which are used for self-monitoring glucose level in the body. Especially in developing countries like including India, Malaysia, Bangladesh and others.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

OPPORTUNITIES:

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION

A global technology innovation in type II diabetes management will create new lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to come up with new products in the market. Some of the technology are mentioned in the below.

Mobile apps uses cloud technology for better monitoring. Mobile app uses a sensor to record blood glucose level, So that the user can read out data in the app. By uploading each reading into cloud storage, which provides information that can be accessed by enable up to 20 different people. Anyone can easily access these account as well as easily view glucose monitor reading from their own mobile.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the digital diabetes management market report are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

