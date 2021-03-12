Global Burn Care Market Industry Size, Trends & Technological Innovation: Major Players-ConvaTec Group PLC, Accell Group, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health

Global burn care market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

By employing most consistent and latest market research tools and technologies, Burn Care market report is generated which helps client stay ahead of the competition. The report is very important for clients to save cost overheads and to concentrate on their core competencies. The report comprises of watchfully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business. Industry experts and proficient research team thrives to find the targeted information while generating Burn Care market research report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-burn-care-market&kb

Some of the major players operating in global burn care market are KCI Licensing, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, ConvaTec Group PLC, Accell Group, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Coloplast Pty Ltd, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Polymedics Innovations Inc. among others.

Segmentation: Global Burn Care Market

Global burn care market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, depth of burn, burn type, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into advanced burn care products, traditional burn care products, biologics and other burn care products In January 2019, Mölnlycke Health Care AB declared acquisition of M&J Airlaid products. With this acquisition, it will be beneficial in reinforcement of the wound care facilities. It will also support in the supply of the airlaid material which is significant in the production of the advanced wound care dressings. This acquisition will improve Mölnlycke’s security of supply of the airlaid material.

On the basis of depth of burn, the market is segmented into partial-thickness burns, minor burns and full-thickness burns In April 2019, Accell Group received the FDA clearance for its wound management devices, Gentrix Surgical Matrix Thin, Gentrix Surgical Matrix, and Gentrix Surgical Matrix Plus as these devices has shown activity for minimizing unwanted attachment to surrounding visceral tissue. This FDA clearance will lead to the expansion of the product portfolio in market.

On the basis of burn type, the market is segmented into thermal burn, electrical burn, chemical burn, radiation burn, friction burn and others In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences Corporation supports European Burn Association Program. It is a training program for surgeons to inculcate the best practices and the trainings for the treatment of burns. Through this program, surgeons will get benefit from the advanced burn care knowledge of how to relief the patients during burn care.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, burn care centres, homecare, clinic and others In August 2019, Medline Industries, Inc. announced the opening of larger Medline Mid-South distribution center in a state of Mississippi. With this expansion Medline will increase its size and workforce as well.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail In May 2018, Hollister Incorporated, the U.S.-based global manufacturer of medical devices and equipment announced an inauguration of new distribution center, in Netherland. With this opening Hollister Incorporated will enhance its capacity to increase customer needs. With this the company will expand its offices in Europe, Asia and Africa, and will provide customer satisfaction.



Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-burn-care-market&kb

Product Launches:

In June 2019, Smith & Nephew announced that they have introduced the new single use PICO 14 negative pressure wound therapy system which has the capability of driven duration of up to 14 days that support its usage in large wounds and is used in deep wounds. With this product launch, the company will increase its portfolio.

In August 2018, B. Braun Medical Inc. (U.S.) a subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen AG launched Prontosan Wound Gel X which is designed to cleanse and moisten wound beds for home personal care. It is applicable for diabetic leg, pressure ulcers, and foot burns, large surface area wounds, surgical incisions, and thickness wounds. It will help the company to expand wound care in the U.S. as this product is patient-friendly as well as also upsurge companies revenue from home care.

In April 2017, ConvaTec Group PLC launched Foam Lite ConvaTec dressing. It is a flexible, light silicone foam bandage to manage low to non-exuding acute and chronic wounds. This launch will expand companies portfolio for wound care and will also help to increase market share in the U.S. as it is advanced foam for wound dressings.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Burn Care Market

8 Burn Care Market, By Service

9 Burn Care Market, By Deployment Type

10 Burn Care Market, By Organization Size

11 Burn Care Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Request for Detailed TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-burn-care-market&kb

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]