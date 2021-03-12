Global Architectural Coatings Market 2020 Segmented by Application, and Geography-Trends, Growth – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE

The Architectural Coatings Market business report can be better employed by both traditional and new players in the industry for complete knowhow of the market. The report brings into focus important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist Global Architectural Coatings Industry to speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). Moreover, the report holds a substantial importance when it is about explaining market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. With the study of competitor analysis conducted in this Global Architectural Coatings Market report, Architectural Coatings industry can get fluency of the strategies of key players in the market that includes new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Market Overview

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings. Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure. The acrylic segment is the highest growing segment owing to its advantages such as wide range of applications, oxidation and weathering resistance, durability and high coating quality. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is most dominating as well as fastest growing region due to increasing applications, infrastructural developments and technological advancements in the region.

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Architectural Coatings Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Architectural Coatings Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Architectural Coatings Market.

Major Industry Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Product Launches

In August 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue.

In June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice.

In November 2018, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited launched paints specially designed for kids. This product has properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-formaldehyde, superior washable technologies and anti-viral properties. This product launch was aimed to cater the very niche segment – the kids’ rooms and increase customer base.

Global Architectural Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

Global architectural coatings market is segmented into four notable segments which are resin type, technology, function and application.

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyesters, vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) and others. In September 2019, PPG Industries, Inc. launched PPG Services, digitally enabled service. This platform is used for businesses which has multiple facilities in the U.S. This identifies and connects professional painters and general painting maintenance project. This service launch will help to build long term growth strategy by delivering digital solutions.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne. In September 2019, AXALTA Coating Systems, LLC has acquired Capital Paints, powder coatings manufacturing company based in UAE. This company has specialized in thermosetting powder coatings manufacturing for architectural powder coatings. This acquisition has been done for the strategic expansion of their powder coating business in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into ceramics, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, varnishes and others. In August 2019, NIPSEA GROUP acquired DuluxGroup Ltd., an Australian paint maker for USD 2.71 billion. This acquisition benefits the company to expand its business in Australia and New Zealand.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, coatings for wood, floor coatings, and roof coatings. In April 2019, BASF SE and KIKUSUI Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., a company engaged in production of architectural finishing coatings has partnered to raise the awareness about architectural paint longevity. This collaboration will retain the durable building of Japan. With this co-branding the BASF’s light stabilizer, Tinuvin will protect the Waterborne Fine Coat Silicon from harmful UV rays. This collaboration will definitely raise the awareness about the durability in architectural coatings. This merger will also help to offer various other products to KIKUSUI.



Based on regions, the Architectural Coatings Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Architectural Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Architectural Coatings Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Architectural Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Architectural Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Architectural Coatings Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

