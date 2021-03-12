Generative Design Market Latest Advancements, Growth and Growing Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Generative Design Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Generative Design investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Generative Design Market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 15% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Generative Design market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Altair Engineering Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Autodesk Inc., ANSYS inc., Desktop Metal Inc., Dassault Systmes SE, MSC Software Corporation (Hexagon AB), ESI Group, nTopology, Inc., Paramatters Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– November 2019 MSC Software Corporation (MSC), a provider of computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation software and services, announced MSC Apex Generative Design, a new design optimization solution that improves quality through unparalleled automation of design processes with embedded manufacturing knowledge.

– May 2020 – Australian property intelligence platform Archistar, which combines architectural design with artificial intelligence to inform decision-making in property, has closed a USD 6 million Series A funding round led by AirTree to accelerate its international growth and expand its product and engineering team.

Market Overview:

– Owing to the growing demand for advanced manufacturing with complex designs, and the need to reduce the size while improving the performance of automotive compels automotive manufacturers to increase their R&D investments and adopt generative designing.

– Companies such as Airbus, Black & Decker, Under Armour, and other massive corporations embrace generative design as a trend molding the future of the engineering industry. It enables engineers to hand the reins off to their CAD software to naturally find the best solutions to a given set of constraints. It augments the engineers imagination.

– Generative design is in an initial stage of development, which means that early users may come across specific challenges. For instance, precisely defining a design problem in computable terms, which generative design software has to solve, will include a steep learning curve. Engineers inexperienced with revealing the design problem as a set of parameters may end up with loosely defined structural restraints or loads, which will ultimately result in a failed design.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive To Hold Significant Share

– The growing trend of lightweight vehicle product has generated demand for generative design technology. In 2019, Volkswagen Group unveiled a vintage VW Microbus, which is retrofitted with several reconceptualized components produced by generative design technology. VW is promoting this vehicle to highlight technologies they believe would be significant to the future of automotive design and manufacturing, particularly concerning electric vehicle production. Autodesk partnered with VWs Innovation and Engineering Center, California (IECC) on this project to maximize its strength while minimizing its weight. The generative design was deployed to produce lighter-weight parts by reducing mass and material use while maintaining high-performance standards and engineering constraints.

– Also, in January 2020, Electric vehicle company Arcimoto Inc announced that it is working with XponentialWorks and ParaMatters to design and additively manufacture lightweight components for its Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV). Deploying ParaMatters AI-powered generative design software, several elements are being redesigned in order to generate alternative parts that carry much of the same performance characteristics but at a lighter weight.

– Weight reduction has become a critical concern for electric vehicle efficiency as the less an automobile weighs, the less energy is required to propel down the road. More efficient energy consumption equates to more excellent range per charge, which is one of the most important considerations for consumers when evaluating electric vehicles.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Generative Design Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Generative Design Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

