GCC Facility Management Market Set for Prosperity in Saudi Arabia in Future

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) facility management market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2020 and 2030. The market is being driven by the rising requirement for facility management services in residential and commercial buildings, industrial units, and civil infrastructure projects.

As part of various strategic visions, the member nations in GCC are allocating high budgets to the construction industry. This will eventually push up the requirement for facility management services in the region in the forthcoming years. Moreover, these nations are focusing on decreasing their economic reliance on the revenue generated by the oil and gas industry. As per reports and surveys, the governments of GCC nations will increase their investments.

The rising requirement for sustainable development is another important factor fueling the progress of the GCC facility management market. The expansion of the travel & tourism industry is a major factor responsible for the rapid economic progress of the GCC countries. Supported by the implementation of government policies, the hospitality, tourism, and travel industries of the GCC countries are registering huge growth. Based on end user, the GCC facility management market is divided into residential, industrial, and commercial categories.

Hence, it can be said with full surety that the market will register huge growth in the future years, mainly because of the launch of various development programs and the expansion of the travel & tourism industry in the region.