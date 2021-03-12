Function As A Service Market 2021 Business Scenario – Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation

The Function As A Service Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The function as a service market is expected to reach a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Function As A Service Market are Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Dynatrace LLC, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Rogue Wave Software Inc, Fiorano Software and Affiliates and others.

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid Cloud to Drive the Growth of the Market for Security and Privacy Concerned End Users

– The hybrid cloud market is expected to drive the market growth as they are highly used compared to other clouds. Hybrid cloud deployment helps companies to reduce their investment for handling short-term spikes in demand, and in cases when the business needs to free up local resources for more sensitive data or applications.

– With the rise in fluctuating demand for computing and processing, hybrid cloud deployment give companies the ability to scale their on-premises infrastructure up to the public cloud to handle any overflow without giving third-party datacenters access to the entirety of their data. These developments have adequately addressed the concerns of the end-users, who were concerned for their data security and were earlier hesitant to switch to this solution.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

