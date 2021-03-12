Frozen Potato Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2027| AGRARFROST GMBH & CO. KG, Agristo, Bart’s Potato Company bvba, Royal Cosun

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the frozen potato report are AGRARFROST GMBH & CO. KG, Agristo, Bart’s Potato Company bvba, Royal Cosun, Farm Frites, Greenyard, Himalaya Food International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Company, McCain Foods Ltd., Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY, among other domestic and global players.

Frozen potato market is expected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.1% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of quick service restaurant will act as a factor for the frozen potato market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing disposable income of the people, introduction of new flavour and products, rising demand of processed potato along with availability of various products are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the frozen potato market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing demand from emerging economies that will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the frozen potato market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Product (French Fries, Hash Brown, Shapes, Mashed, Sweet Potatoes/Yam, Battered/Cooked, Twice Baked, Topped/Stuff, Others),

End User (Residential, Commercial)

The countries covered in the frozen potato market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

