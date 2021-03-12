Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

The global fraud detection and prevention market is driven by the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for curbing fraudulent activities, primarily mobile frauds, and those in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. The market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

The need for protecting online financial platforms from fraudulent activities and inherent risks is mainly due to the rapid digitalization. Payment frauds are mostly unauthorized transactions processed by a cyber-criminal. It is challenging to eliminate the threat in the e-commerce domain; however, updating the software and network security systems can help in this regard.

The fraud detection and prevention market is burgeoning on account of the rising electronic payment rate across the globe. Thus, with the need to curb web-based payment frauds, this application category is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the fraud detection and prevention market