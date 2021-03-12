Footwear Sole Material Market 2021| Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Emerging Investors, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Footwear can be of different types, including boots, shoes, sandals, slippers, sneakers, etc. It can be made from various materials such as leather, plastic, rubber, and textiles. Rubber can also be classified into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. On the other hand, plastic can be ranked into Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Polyurethane. Footwear sole materials provide comfort and fashion and allow them to perform various outdoor activities. Polyurethane is the common material that is used in manufacturing soles because it offers excellent flexibility and durability. Moreover, the footwear sole also provides a high level of stiffness and resilience.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The footwear sole material market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class family. Moreover, increasing industrialization and urbanization across the developing region have led to the rise of disposable income, which in turn provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the footwear sole material market. However, slow adoption rate of the advanced technologies for the production of the footwear sole is projected to hamper the overall growth of the footwear sole material market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Footwear Sole Material Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the footwear sole material market with detailed market segmentation material, product, end user, and geography. The global footwear sole material market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading footwear sole material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global footwear sole material market is segmented on the basis of material, product, and end user. On the basis of material, the global footwear sole material market is divided into rubber, polyvinyl chloride (puc), thermoplastic rubber (TPR), and others On the basis of product, the global footwear sole material market is divided into athletic, and non- athletic. On the basis of end user, the global footwear sole material market is divided into men, women, and children.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global footwear sole material market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The footwear sole material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the footwear sole material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the footwear sole material market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the footwear sole material market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as material type launches, material type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from footwear sole material market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for footwear sole material in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the footwear sole material market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the footwear sole material market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Cellular Mouldings

Coim Group

Covestro AG

Dowdupont

Era Polymers Pty Limited

Headway Group

Huntsman International LLC

INOAC CORPORATION

