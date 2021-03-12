Food Safety Testing Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2027| SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the report are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Intertek Group plc, TÜV NORD GROUP, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA, Pacific Lab, Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd., Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Mérieux Nutrisciences, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Adpen Laboratories, Inc., Cotecna Inspection SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Limited, Nsf International, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, and Bio Synergy Laboratories among other players domestic and global.

Food safety testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,124,140.72 thousand by 2027. Increasing number of foodborne illnesses are leading the growth of the market.

Food safety is a major concern for food manufacturing and retail & hospitality industry. The food quality & hygiene have impact on the productivity. In recent years the intentional and unintentional adulteration both has become high-tech and all the testing laboratories can help to detect these food adulterants.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Food Safety Testing market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

Food safety testing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for food safety testing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in food safety testing regulatory scenarios and their impact on the food safety testing market

By Testing Type (Allergen Testing, Pathogens Testing, GMO Testing, Mycotoxins Testing, Nutritional Labelling, Heavy Metals Testing, Pesticides Testing, Organic Contaminants Testing, Others),

Technology (Culture Media, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Microarrays, Flow Cytometry, Others),

Food Categories (Meat & Meat Products, Egg & Poultry Products, Fish and Seafood, Bakery Products, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Tea & Coffee, Herbs & Spices, Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Milk & Dairy Products, Honey, Nuts and Dried Fruits, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Tobacco, Others)

The countries covered in the food safety testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is dominating in North America due to growing adoption of various technologies in the region for GMO testing. In Asia-Pacific, China is dominating due to increasing number of foodborne illnesses in the region and increasing demand for the GMO products. In Europe, Germany is dominating due to high consumption of GMO food in the region because of changing lifestyle of people.

