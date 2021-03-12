Food Robotics Market Status And Trend Analysis 2027 Covid 19 Version Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery during 2021-2027

The major players covered in the food robotics market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, KUKA AG, Seiko Espon Corporation, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Stäubli International AG., Mycom and Universal Robotic and Bastian Solutions among others.

Food robotics market is expected to grow at USD 1.4 billion at a growth rate of 12.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing attention on increasing practical efficiency in production and raising the demand of packed foods are foreseen to drive the growth of the market.

However, the sudden change in the robotics technology and the addition of innovative and advanced automation technology is compelling the demand for robotics systems in the food industry. These technologies help users in the automation to drive or to enhance the industrial application such as palletizing, packaging and processing. Rise in production of low-cost robots and increasing the functionality of robots will enhance the growth of food robotics market, where as the scarcity of skilled workforce in emerging economies act as a restrain to the market.

Conducts Overall FOOD ROBOTICS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Articulates, Cartesian, Scara, Parallel, Cylindrical, Collaborative and Others),

Application (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Pick and Place, Processing),

Payload (Low, Medium, Heavy),

End-Use Industry (Beverages, Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Bakery, Fruits and Vegetables, Confectionery and Others)

The countries covered in the food robotics market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Food Robotics Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Food Robotics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Food Robotics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Food Robotics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Food Robotics Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Food Robotics Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Food Robotics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Food Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Food Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Food Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Food Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Food Robotics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Food Robotics Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

