Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market Challenges And Standardization To 2021-2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market. In terms of revenue, the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market.

The global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is broadly affected by several factors, including advantage of FBG amplifiers across several industries for a variety of applications and the use of FBG as an optical amplifier gain flattening filter. Thus, rising demand for the development of new electronic products is propelling the global market for fiber Bragg grating amplifiers.

Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market Dynamics

The adoption of the FBG technology across various industries for various applications is expected to drive the market. The advantages of fiber Bragg grating amplifiers include its small size and easy integration into a wide variety of systems; it is electrically immune, hence there is no conduction of electric current.

Among the technologies available for fixed gain flattening, the most widely employed are based on thin-film dielectrics and fiber grating. Gain Flattening Filters (GFF) based on fiber gratings include chirped Bragg gratings, slanted Bragg gratings, and long-period gratings. GFFs have a signifcant impact on the level of gain ripple amplifier manufacturers can specify for their devices. This enables amplifier manufacturers to reduce gain ripple, thus offering significant economic benefits.

At present, advanced fiber Bragg grating-based physical and mechanical amplifiers are increasingly being deployed across a host of industrial sectors. The widening applications of fiber Bragg grating amplifiers across robotics, oil & gas, aerospace, and smart textiles sphere, among others, are expected to provide substantial opportunities for players operating in the current fiber Bragg grating amplifier market during the assessment period. At the back of these factors, the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market is expected to reach US$ 750 Mn by the end of 2030. In addition, considerable research and development activities are being carried out across the world to explore the potential and scope of fiber Bragg grating amplifiers in various sectors.

Optical sensors that are primarily based on fiber Bragg grating amplifiers have acquired a higher share across the global market due to factors including its lightweight, size, ability to operate without electrical connections, and immunity against electromagnetic interference. In addition, compatibility for non-invasive remote sensing applications is another major factor that has played a key role in the development of the global fiber Bragg grating amplifier market over the past few years and the trend is set to continue during the assessment period.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the overall growth of the fiber Bragg grating amplifier market, particularly in 2020, due to several factors such as stringent lockdowns, disruption in the supply chain, fluctuating prices of raw materials, restrictions on cross-border trade and transportation, etc.

Apart from the medical sector, the demand for fiber Bragg grating amplifier is expected to remain considerably sluggish and the market growth is expected to be lower than that of 2019, due to the ongoing public health crisis. Market players are projected to focus their efforts and resources to curate effective contingency and business continuity strategies to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Market players are also likely to roll out innovative solutions that could potentially enable the healthcare sector to track or contain the transmission of the novel COVID-19 infection.