Eyewear Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2026| uvex group; Essilor; CHARMANT Group; Fielmann AG

Few of the major competitors currently working in the eyewear market are Carl Zeiss AG; SEIKO OPTICALPRODUCTS CO.,LTD.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; uvex group; Essilor; CHARMANT Group; Fielmann AG; Alcon; Safilo Group; Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; De Rigo Vision S.p.A.; The Cooper Companies Inc.; HOYA Corporation; Marchon Eyewear, Inc.; Marcolin SpA; QSPEX; RODENSTOCK GMBH; Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd and Silhouette.

Global Eyewear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 135.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 197.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase levels of purchasing power which has been caused by the rise in disposable income of individuals.

Eyewear can be defined as those products which provide protection from various environmental factors, as well as providing corrective features to the eyesight disorders such as myopia, (CVS), other vision disorders. These products also protect against excessive levels of light, dust, radiation and other factors. These products are majorly produced with the combination of plastics and glass materials.

Global eyewear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eyewear market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Product (Spectacles, Contact Lenses, Plano Sunglasses),

Gender (Men, Women, Unisex),

Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores)

In October 2018, Essilor and Luxottica Group SpA announced they had completed an USD 48 billion merger, combining two of the world’s foremost optical specialists. The newly formed merged company will be able to provide frames and optical lenses all under a single brand name with enhanced service and product capabilities offerings.

In August 2017, HOYA Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Performance Optics, LLC along with its two subsidiaries “VISION EASE” and “Daemyung Optical”. This acquisition will expand the product offerings of HOYA Vision Care and also provide a larger geographical reach to the business division.

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Eyewear Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Eyewear Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Eyewear

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Eyewear industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Eyewear Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Eyewear Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Eyewear Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Eyewear Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Eyewear Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Eyewear Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Eyewear Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Eyewear Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

