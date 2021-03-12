Exclusive Report on Web hosting Services Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

The global web hosting services market was valued at US$ 90.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 288.63 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period. Technological innovation and IT penetration in developing economies is driving the market.

As the number of small and medium sized businesses are increasing rapidly, the number of businesses relying on internet are also growing. There has been a continuous adoption of omni channel business model which means organizations not only want to gain competitive advantage in physical world but also in virtual world. In the web hosting services market, the dedicated hosting services segment is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 16.4% over the forecasted years, reason being it avails dedicated server along with a unique IP address to the users. The main advantage of using dedicated web hosting service are high security and maximum uptime.

This market research report on the Web hosting Services Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter’s five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report additionally formulates a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new applicants in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

Some of the key players operating in the web hosting services market are 1&1 IONOS Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bluehost Inc., Earthlink, Endurance International Group, Equinix, Inc., Google LLC, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, Hostgator.com, LLC. amongst others.

