Exclusive Report on Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Fleet Management Platform Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global automated guided vehicles (AGV) fleet management platform market stood at around US$ 232 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach around US$ 676 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Fleet management deals with the supervision of various vehicles employed to do specific tasks. This allows the user to understand the effectiveness of the vehicles in their tasks and allows them to search for possibilities of improvements in these tasks. Traditional fleet management was utilized for observing fleets of trucks and cars that are operating across varying areas from city blocks to states. Rising adoption of technological aids in manufacturing processes across various industries has led fleet management to be applied in material handling processes.

Top Key Players:

The primary market participants in automated guided vehicles (AGV) fleet management platform market include ASTI, BA Systemes, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Comau, Crown Equipment Corporation, DAIFUKU, Dematic NV, KMH Systems, Inc., Konecranes, Oceaneering, PENGATE HANDLING SYSTEMS, Seegrid Corporation, SSI SCHAEFER, Toyota Material Handling, Transbotics, a Scott Company, WEWO Europe, amongst several others.

