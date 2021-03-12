Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

The Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Europe data protection-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.41% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies, Cisco Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMware Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Veritas Technologies UK Ltd., Quantum Corporation, Quest Software UK Ltd., Hitachi Vantara Corporation and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358109/europe-data-protection-as-a-service-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Industry is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– With the increasing digital initiatives taken by banking & financial services industry players, it is crucial to protect the enterprise information from data security threats. Modernized bank data centers with hybrid cloud infrastructure backed by a digital foundation technology and powered by self-driving operations are assuring a significant level of improved customer experiences. On the other hand, modernization created different security loopholes, resulting in data breaches and other information losses.

– Technology service providers such as Eurobits help banks work together so that their customers can quickly pay and manage their bank accounts at more than one banking provider. The company migrated to VMware vSphere on IBM’s cloud technology in two data centers to containerize its secured banking applications.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market Share, By Brand

– Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market Share, By Company

– Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358109/europe-data-protection-as-a-service-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service Market:

– What is the size of the Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service during the forecast period?

– Which Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service market? What is the share of these companies in the Europe Data Protection-as-a-Service market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.