Europe Biostimulants Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2027

Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there.

The major players covered in the report are Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina S.p.A., ADAMA Ltd, KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, AGROENZYMAS, MICROMIX, Syngenta, Bayer AG, UPL, and others.

Europe biostimulants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,748.16 million by 2027. Increase in demand for organic agriculture and strategic initiatives by number of companies are the major factors for the biostimulant market growth.

Biostimulant is one of the better solution in today’s agriculture sector as it has multiple benefits such as it provides high crop productivity, improves soil fertility and many others. It maintains the organic agriculture with no harm and can help in increasing the food productivity such as fruits and vegetables, cereals, crops and others. Increased demand for food product requires high productivity so that demand of people can be fulfilled. The demand for organic food products are increasing in Europe region hence the demand for biostimulant is high in this region as it is produced from biological components. For instance, according to Eurostat, organic farming in the Europe region has increased by 7.0% in 2017 from the last year.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Europe Biostimulants market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Biostimulants market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in agriculture sector with biostimulants product sales, impact of technological development in these products and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the biostimulants market.

Conducts Overall EUROPE BIOSTIMULANTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Active Ingredients (Acid Based, Extract Based, Protein Hydrolysates, Microbial Amendments, Chitin, Chitosan, B-Vitamins, Others),

Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crops),

Application Method (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment),

Form (Liquid, Dry),

End User (Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes),

Origin (Natural Biostimulants, Synthetic Biostimulants), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The countries covered in the biostimulants market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Europe biostimulants market is dominating due to its acceptance in this region with proper regulatory framework. Manufacturers are more inclined towards it due to its proper regulation to fulfil the increased demand in agriculture sector in this region. Organizations as well as growers are getting training, proper information through many events which are conducted under European Biostimulants Industry Council. For instance, World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit was held on October 2019 in London U.K. in which manufacturers were involved that may helped them to promote their product. This lead into growth of the market.

