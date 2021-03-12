Ethylene Carbonate Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Share, Type and Application, Market Size, Forecast Analysis Forecast to 2027

Ethylene carbonate is the carbonate ester of carbonic acid and ethylene glycol. At room temperatures, ethylene carbonate exists as a colorless transparent crystalline solid. While above its melting point, it exists low viscosity colorless liquid. It is a highly polar solvent which is capable of dissolving large amounts of electrolyte. Ethylene carbonate has the ability to dissolve polymers readily and is used as a release agent in the chemical industries. It is widely used in applications such as capacitor electrolytes, lithium battery electrolytes, soil hardening agents, lubricants, fiber processing agents, etc.

Major vendors covered in this report:

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– BASF SE

– Empower Materials Inc.

– Huntsman International LLC

– Merck KGaA,

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Oriental Union Chemical Corp.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

Ethylene carbonates are used as high permitivity components of electrolytes in lithium and lithium-ion batteries. The rising applications of ethylene carbonate in compact smartphone batteries and large-sized lithium-ion batteries used in electric automobiles have led to a sharp rise in the demand for ethylene carbonate. The growing consumption of lithium batteries owing to rising sales of electronic and electrical gadgets, power backups, UPS, smartphones, laptops, and other electronic consumer goods is likely to create lucrative business opportunities for ethylene carbonate manufacturers in the forecast period. The transition of the automotive and transportation sector towards green mobility is anticipated to have a positive impact on the lithium-ion industry and subsequently spur the growth of the ethylene carbonate market. The uses of ethylene carbonate as solvents in lubricants, as crosslinking agents in the production of polymers, and as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of polycarbonate diols are anticipated to create significant opportunities for the ethylene carbonate manufacturers in the forecast period.

This study evaluates the recent progress in a competitive environment, including partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in research and development sectors.

Ethylene Carbonate Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

