Equine Healthcare Market : Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make it a Long-term Investment | Know the COVID19 Impact

The global equine healthcare market was valued at US$ 626.2 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Horses are considered as sports animals, companion animals, and working animals and provide employment and income in many developed and developing countries. According to Equine Business Association (EBA), the U.S. and U.K are the biggest equine industries in the world. There are more than 446,000 horse-owning households in the U.K. itself. Moreover, in China horse clubs has increased around 1500% in recent years from 90 in 2010 to 1400 in 2017. Thus, this growth in the horse racing and equine shows and leisure events have skyrocketed the demand for equine healthcare market and projected to grow during the forecast period.

Presence of major pharmaceutical players in the market such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Zoetis have made the market highly competitive by continuous innovation in the products. Moreover, growing demand for equine insurance in the developed countries will further drive the market. However, legislation on horse racing will hinder the market during the forecast period. In terms of disease type the market is segmented into West Nile Virus, Potomac horse fever, equine rabies, tetanus, equine influenza, and equine herpes virus. Tetanus and West Nile Virus are some of the most prevalent diseases and expected to account for high market share in the market. Growing incidences of equine influenza, equine herpes virus and rabies during the forecast period will further provide market growth.

High return on investment and rise in genotypic analyzers is expected to lead the market expansion

Equine veterinary practice is expected to be a high overhead owing to prevent the rising diseases like influenza virus, herpes virus, west nile virus and encephalomyelitis, where the cost for global vaccination is estimated to be around 30 million dollars by the Euro Surveillance Journal in 2016. Rising investments and popularity in alternative forms of gambling like horse racing, online gaming, betting, competitive riding, high return on investment and leisure is expected to drive the global equine healthcare market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to show positive growth owing to the import of quality of quality breeds and their maintenance

Regional segmentation of the equine healthcare market by Coherent Market Insights comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. According to the study conducted by the American Horse Council in 2004, U.S. has 9.2 million horses with $39 billion direct economic impact. Also, a total 22,849 horses were imported into the U.S. in 2013, thereby increasing the demand of equine healthcare in North America.

Animal-health innovation driven acquisition broadens global equine healthcare market

Key players operating the equine healthcare market include Affymetrix Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Bayer Health Care and Elanco Animal Health. The agreement of Sanofi with Bayer equine health to launch a variety of products to prevent gastric ulcer syndrome, westnile virus, equine influenza and rabies in horses.

The key players currently engaged in equine healthcare market include Zoetis, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim (Merial), Vetoquinol S.A., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Merck & Co. (Merck Animal Health) among others. In January 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sonofi exchanged Boehringer Ingelheim’s consumer healthcare (CHC) business and Sanofi’s animal health business (Merial) with each other to gain market dominance in respective fields.

Historical & Forecast Period

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2016 to 2026 considering 2017 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Segmentation

By Product Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Drug Type

o Anti-Infective

o Anti-Inflammatory

o Parasiticides

o Others

• Vaccine Type

o Inactivated

o Live Attenuated

o Recombinant

o Others

• Supplements and Additives

By Disease Type (2016 – 2026; Mn)

• West Nile Virus

• Equine Rabies

• Potomac Horse Fever

• Tetanus

• Equine Influenza

• Equine Herpes Virus

Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (United States and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Rest of MEA)

