Energy Storage Market Report- Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Forecast | BYD, Contemporary Amperex Technology

In the electricity distribution sector, energy storage has increasingly been considered a crucial advancement in the recent years. Energy storage systems (ESS) are used widely for storing energy intended for use later. ESS technologies can help manage power during peak load periods, enabling energy management, providing bridging power and enhancing the quality and reliability of power. It also facilitates the integration of distributed renewable energy sources into the grid, which can be utilized to meet the demand.

The major ESS technologies include pumped hydroelectric storage (PHS), compressed air energy storage (CAES), flywheels, batteries, and capacitors. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) Renewable Energy Roadmap 2030, 475 gigawatts (GW) of ESS would be required to meet the target of 45% power from renewable sources in the energy mix by 2030. In the recent years, lithium-ion batteries have gained prominence due to their higher efficiency when compared to other battery technologies.

The potential applications of energy storage technologies have caught the eye of a number of stakeholders involved in the power industry, leading to its considerable growth and paving way for next energy revolution. Energy storage installations linked with electricity grid and ancillary services are expected to surge in the coming years due to major drivers such as increased renewable energy integration, growing energy demand, asset retirements and smart digital technology innovation. Energy storage installation among end-users (renewable energy generators, grid operators and distributed generation) is projected to witness larger growth due to smart grid development. The battery energy storage system (BESS) market, which is estimated at 4.9 GW in 2018, is forecast to reach 22.2 GW by 2023.

