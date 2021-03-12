Embedded Banking Market Tremendous CAGR by 2028|| Bank of New York Mellon, CREALOGIX, ebankIT, Etronika, Fidor Solutions, Finastra, Halcom, ieDigital, Infosys, Kony, NETinfo, NF Innova, Oracle, SAB, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, TCS

Embedded banking is the process of integrating financial services within a third parties’ platform and apps, through APIs. It is the umbrella term that encompasses numerous different financial services. Banking can be embedded in your business with complete flexibility through modules.

Embedded finance is the future of the financial services industry. It’s the merging of a non-financial service provider, such as a retailer or ride-sharing company, with a financial service, such as payment processing, lending, or insurance.

Customers are already used to native payment capabilities inside their everyday apps. Thus, brands can streamline the customer journey even further by adding additional banking capabilities, such as lending, cards or accounts. Thus, the use cases for natively embedded banking products by non-banking players are vast.

Banking is in the slow process of moving to the cloud. By working with a banking as a service provider, any app can bolt on a current account or process payments.

Embedded Finance offers one of the most exciting new digital growth opportunities to incumbent financial institutions: an addressable market worth over $7 trillion, or roughly double the market value of the world’s top banks.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Appway AG, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CREALOGIX AG, ebankIT, Etronika, Fidor Solutions AG, Finastra, Halcom.com, ieDigital, Infosys Limited, Intellect Design Arena Limited, Kony, NETinfo Plc, NF Innova, Oracle Corporation, SAB, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Technisys S.A., Temenos AG, and Worldline

Global report caters to various stakeholders in Embedded Banking Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Embedded Banking market.

Embedded Banking Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation

By type

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

By Transactional Services

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Fund transfers

Auto-debit/auto-credit services

Loans

By Non-Transactional Services

Information security

Risk management

Financial planning

Stock advisory

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Embedded Banking market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Embedded Banking market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Embedded Banking market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

