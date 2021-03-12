Email Encryption Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Broadcom Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Cisco Systems

The Email Encryption Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The email encryption market is projected to grow at 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.”

Top Leading Companies of Email Encryption Market are Broadcom Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, Virtru Corporation, CipherMail B.V., Proton Technologies AG, Proofpoint Inc., BAE Systems plc and others.

BFSI Industry is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– With the increasing adoption of online banking and other financial services, insider threats have also increased significantly. According to Proofpoint’s statistics, the financial services sector spent more to contain insider threats per incident than any other industry. Over the last two years, the average BFSI companies’ spend was USD 14.3 million to avoid a threat incident versus USD 11.54 million for energy & power companies and USD 10.24 million for the retail companies.

– In July 2019, Capital One Financial Corporation announced that it determined there was unauthorized access by cybercriminals who obtained certain types of personal information relating to customers who had applied for its credit card products.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

