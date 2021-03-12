Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2028

The recent report on “Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Report by Key Players, Types, Applications, Market Size, Market Share, Regions and Forecast to 2027” offered by Data bridge market research, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market”. the report initially introduced the market with elaborate revelations of market definition, classifications, pricing structures as well as raw material sourcing, supply chain alterations as well as production and consumption patterns that effectively determine future growth prognosis in Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) market.

Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for automation in laboratories and user- friendly interface of ELN are the factor for the market growth.

Top Manufacturers of Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market:

Abbott

Arxspan

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Bio-ITech B.V.

Dassault Systèmes

Danaher

Lab-Ally

LabArchives, LLC.

Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Segment Analysis:

Analysis by Product Type:

Specific ELN

Cross-Disciplinary ELN

Analysis by End-User:

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO) & Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Academic Research Institute

The Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) accompanied with LabCollector is a resourceful and modest software tool used to store and manage lab experiments. LabCollector ELN allows traceability of research activity, enhancing lab superiority control and associations. ELN can track reagents, sample, cell lines and more. Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) offer substantial benefits over traditional paper laboratory notebooks (PLNs). They are mostly used by engineers, scientists and researchers who are working in research and development laboratories.

Market Drivers

Increased demand for accurate, speedy and efficient output is driving the growth of the electronic lab notebook market

Capability to view data across different organizations will boost the growth of this market

Increase in application of electronic lab notebook (ELN) in life sciences which is expected to propel the market growth

Growing necessity of preserving records electronically rather than storing on paper notebooks leads to the growth of the lab notebook market

Market Restraints

Data integration in cybercrime acts as a restraints for the electronic lab notebook market

High cost for the device hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Share Analysis:

Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic lab notebook (ELN) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market are Abbott, Arxspan, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-ITech B.V., Dassault Systèmes, Danaher, Lab-Ally, LabArchives, LLC., Labii Inc., LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019 Sapio Sciences proclaims the obtainability of Exemplar ELN Essentials, a self-service SaaS solution. Shaped as an access level lab notebook with initiative class functionality at a little, monthly cost. Handlers can sign up free trials of for ELN Essentials before deciding to purchase the system which will further drive the growth of the ELN market because of its cheapness and easy to use platform

In April, 2017 PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the launch of the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook at American Chemical Society (ACS), Spring National Meeting and Exposition. PerkinElmer’s fresh cloud-based electronic laboratory notebook solution (ELN) rules cleverer science through collaboration. It helps scientists in report completion, sharing of data and to accelerate data discovery through this method. It also supports R&D to quicken the innovation enabling the electronic lab notebook market to skyrocket in terms of growth

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

