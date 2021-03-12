eGRC Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) refers to an organization-synchronized strategy for managing extensive issues of corporate compliance with regards to regulatory requirements, corporate governance, and enterprise risk management (ERM). It is a unified collection of capabilities, which enables organizations to reliably achieve objectives and act with integrity. GRC provides different strategies for managing an organization’s overall governance, compliance with regulations, and enterprise risk management. The major components of GRC software include IT policy management, IT risk management, compliance management, incident management, threat & vulnerability management, and vendor risk management.

Increase in risk of data breach in enterprises and implementation of stringent government regulations toward business risks prevention are some of the major factors, which drive the growth of the eGRC market. In addition, surge in penetration of IoT technology and rise in adoption of compliance & risk management software in financial institutions fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost of the software, complexities involved in installation & configuration of it, and associated security issues hamper the market growth. Conversely, rise in demand form developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk & compliance management software are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global eGRC market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, business functions, type, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. According to business function, it is fragmented into finance, information technology, legal, and operations. As per, type the market is segregated into policy management, compliance management, audit management, incident management, risk management, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT& telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the eGRC market analysis are IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, RSA Security LLC, and Thomson Reuters. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global eGRC market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global eGRC market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market industry for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Business Function

– Finance

– Information Technology

– Legal

– Operations

By Type

– Policy Management

– Compliance Management

– Audit Management

– Incident Management

– Risk Management

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Government & Defense

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

