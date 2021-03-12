Economic Impact of Coronavirus on BFSI Security Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

This rise in data breaches has led to an increasing demand for security solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2019, the global BFSI security market reached a value of $31.3 billion, and it is expected to generate revenue of $175.1 billion in 2030, advancing at a 16.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Digital transformation has been a major advancement in the recent years, which has aided in enhancing the customer experience; however, this has also resulted in an increase in cyber-attacks. The financial service industry, specially, is among the most lucrative targets for cybercriminals, as the industry deals with financial assets and a large amount of unstructured data.

Furthermore, due to the adoption of technologies such as online banking, the chances of data breaches have risen significantly, which has also led to huge losses in the industry. The U.S. has registered more expensive data breaches in comparison to other countries, resulting in a total average loss of $8.19 million in 2019.

