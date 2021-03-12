Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Agricultural Drones Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

The agricultural drones market is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2018 to $6.2 billion in 2024, experiencing a 25.0% CAGR during 2019-2024 (forecast period). Crop spraying was the largest category in 2018, based on application, owing to the rising prevalence of fungal plant diseases caused by the Verticillium and Rhizoctonia fungi, which are spread by bollworm and flat armyworm.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/agricultural-drones-market/report-sample

As these diseases destroy the yield, the agrarian community is deploying drones, also called unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to kill the pathogen. The rising adoption of such platforms for crop spraying is one of the key agricultural drones market trends. In 2018, North America led the agricultural drones market, by contributing 40.0% of the worldwide revenue.

With UAVs, farmers can track their crops in distant locations in real time. Further, such vehicles ensure efficiency, by spraying only the required amount of liquid, which also checks wastage. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR would be witnessed by the fixed-winged category, because such variants can carry high volumes of liquids and also cover large areas.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=agricultural-drones-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the agricultural drones market