Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market 2021 Precise Outlook – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

The Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Dried Blood Spot (DBS) Collection Cards Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Eastern Business Forms, Inc, Ahlstrom-Munksj , PerkinElmer, ARCHIMEDlife, CENTOGENE N.V. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Dried blood spot collection cards in newborn screening are estimated to witness healthy growth in the future

Dried blood spot (DBS) collection cards in newborn screening are estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to an increasing number of newborn babies and growing demand for newborn screening. As per UNICEF, in 2018 around 2.5 million babies died in the first month of life due to lack of proper screening. Thus, due to surge in the demand for screening and to prevent these deaths in the future, there is a need for proper screening. DBS is widely used for screening in newborn babes and several benefits associated with them make it highly preferable. Benefits are short diagnostic period, low cost, easy collection & storage, minimally invasive procedure, high precision, and many more.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

