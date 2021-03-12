Distribution Automation Market Distribution Automation Market by Component, Communication Technology & Utility – 2030 | Fatpos Global

Distribution automation refers to a solution that includes a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies, and sensors that enable monitoring, controlling, protecting, and maintaining the distribution network. It is an integral part of the smart grid systems and provides benefits of efficiency and reliability of operations within the grid. Distribution automation is mainly categorized into two areas including customer-end automation and distribution substation and feeder automation which helps in optimizing a utility’s operations and directly improves the reliability of its distribution power system.

The distribution automation market size grew at USD billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. An increase in the share of a generation of renewable energy and the need for improvement in grid reliability as well as operating efficiency and increasing investments to upgrade old grid infrastructure are reasons for the growth of the market.

Distribution automation market: Key players

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

ASEA Brown Boveri

Schneider Electric SE

Landis+Gyr

Power System Engineering

S&C Electric Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Distribution automation market: Segments

The distribution automation market can be segmented on the basis of components, communication technology, utility, and region.

By Component, it can be further segmented into field devices, software, and services. Field devices can be sub-categorized into Smart Relays, Automated Capacitors, Remote terminal units, Transformer Monitors, Remote Fault indicators, Automated Feeder Monitors, Smarts Relays, and Automated Feeder Switches. Here, field devices are likely to dominate the segment as they help grid operations in terms of reliability, voltage, and reactive power management.

By Technology Communication can be further segmented into Wireless and Wired. Wireless can be further sub-categorized into Cellular Frequency Mesh, WiMAX, and Cellular Networks while Wired segment can be sub-divided into IP, Ethernet, Fiber Optic, and Powerline Carrier. Wireless technology reduces maintenance cost, as well as its easy accessibility of data, which will increase the growth of this segment.

By Utility, it can be further segmented into Public and Private. The public segment is expected to dominate the utility segment due to its ever-increasing number of publicly owned electric utilities.

The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Distribution automation market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Increase in the share of a generation of renewable energy and the need for improvement in grid reliability as well as operating efficiency and increasing investments to upgrade old grid infrastructure are the key drivers for the growth of the distribution automation market. Internet of things and communication technologies are experiencing radical advancements which is a solid foundation to build the future of the automation distribution market. Furthermore, advancement in technology leads to lower cost of maintenance and high efficiency which can be a growth driver for the market.

Restraint

Lack of awareness in underdeveloped and developing economies acts as a restraint in the distribution automation market. Furthermore, technical issues along with the high cost of deployment are also anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Distribution automation market: Regions

APAC is forecasted to have the highest distribution market in the forecasted period due to the increased demand for distributed automation for high investments in smart grid projects and also its movement towards clean energy sources.

