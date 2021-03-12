Digital Signage Services Market Growth, Global Competition and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Digital Signage Services Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Digital Signage Services investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The digital signage services market is expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Digital Signage Services market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Noventri, BlueStar, Inc., eyefactive GmbH, Zetadisplay AB, Trison World, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, NoviSign Digital Signage Inc., Signagelive Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– In March 2020, Zetadisplay AB signed two new orders for digital signage installations through its Norwegian subsidiary with Hurtigruten AS, the worlds one of the large expedition cruise lines. The newly received order has a value of SEK 16 million over five years.

– In April 2020, Xtreme Media announced the development of its latest XM Aegis digital signage solution with a dispenser facility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown has left only a few numbers of places open for the public, with strict protocols to be maintained, and hand sanitization is one of the crucial requirements. The Mumbai-based digital solution provider came up with this digital display screen, which can be attached to a wall or a standee, also has a dispenser for the people visiting the place.

Market Overview:

Digital signage enables content and messages to be displayed on an electronic screen and can be changed without modification to the physical sign. The adoption of digital signage is becoming more popular and mainstream with technological advancements and reduction in price.

Major enterprises across the world have previously used static bulletin boards for company announcements. The static bulletin process was time-consuming and challenging to keep updated every time, so most companies moved towards digital signage technology. For example, in December 2019, Retractable truck bed cover manufacturer Retrax turned to Noventri Digital Signage to improve its brand communication. For excellence in communications, the company relies on Noventri. Noventris digital signage delivers information to staff in critical areas throughout the Retrax manufacturing plant. Noventri is providing installation, maintenance, and support services to its customers.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial End-user Vertical is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The commercial players integrate the digital tools at their disposal to share relevant and profitable content at their premises and integrate digital ads into their stores or other premises to create a distinct in-store user experience. According to Samsung, 53% of shoppers base their initial perception of the store on the exterior of the business front, making signage in commercial vertical vital for the operating players.

– For example, Ecoalf, a sustainable fashion brand that makes garments from recycled plastic bottles, has chosen TRISON World to provide digital signage technology to all its selling points. The challenge brought to TRISON by the brand consisted of integrating digital signage technology to stand out in the tech space by maintaining its Eco-sustainable model.

– Movie theatre and cinema businesses are also moving away from traditional visual merchandising like static POS material, big carton displays, to fully digital displays. For example, Pathe Arnhem has implemented its first full digital movie theatre in the Netherlands utilizing a digital signage solution and services from Zetadisplay AB. Zetadisplay provides services like broadcasting, content and template production, concept and branding strategy, hardware concept and design, installation, monitoring, and support.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Digital Signage Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Digital Signage Services Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

