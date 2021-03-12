Digital Pathology Market Size & Share to Rise at Significant CAGR of 13.5% for Forecast Year 2030.

Digital pathology requires digital format management, sharing, acquisition, and interpretation of pathology content. With a scanning system that offers a high-resolution digital image, glass slides are scanned. On a computer or mobile device, this visual image is then displayed. Technologically advanced optical pathology scanners, which can capture high-quality images of whole glass slides, are available on the market. These slides can then be shared remotely through digital pathology software applications over various networks. Among other uses, the digitalization of pathology has contributed to the automation of research during disease diagnosis.

The main factors driving the growth of the global digital pathology market are some of the primary factors, such as the efficient cost of digital pathology products, the ease of virtual transport of slides, and the high performance of digital pathology systems. Moreover, growth in digital pathology adoption relative to traditional pathology diagnosis is driving the et growth. In addition, the increase in initiatives to commercialize cost-effective digital pathology systems is expected to give service providers lucrative growth prospects in the future.

Digital Pathology Market: Key Players

3DHistech Ltd

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH)

Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG(Ventana Medical Systems Inc.)

Visiopharm AS

Proscia Inc.

Sectra AG

Digital Pathology Market: Segments

Diseases diagnosis segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.3% during 2020-30

Digital Pathology Market is segmented by applications as drug discovery, teleconsultation, training & education, and diseases diagnosis. Based on application, the teleconsultation segment held the leading position with a market share in the Digital Pathology market in 2019 as digital pathology is being widely utilized for consulting the geriatric population. In addition, since the geriatric population is more vulnerable to various chronic diseases, the teleconsultation demand will rise as the aging population grows. Owing to the growing prevalence of viral and bacterial diseases, the application of disease diagnosis is expected to rise at a significant pace in the coming years. Due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, the diagnosis segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast era. Furthermore, the manufacturers’ emphasis is on the production of innovative and rapid diagnostic techniques. Due to the high prevalence of the disease coupled with ongoing research initiatives, the cancer cell detection field is expected to show lucrative growth in the disease diagnosis segment over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Digital Pathology Market is segmented by end-user into academic institutes & research laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The Hospitals and Clinics segment has been generating the est revenue throughout the historical and forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of these techniques. Hospitals are adopting digital scanning techniques for faster diagnosis and better patient compliance. The segment of biotech and pharma companies is expected to show steady growth over the forecast period. Increased use of digital pathology in drug production, oncology clinical trials, and preclinical GLP pathology is due to progress. Over the projected era, the rising incidence of cancer and the demand for better treatment options are expected to further fuel the market.

Digital Pathology Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Number of Tele-consultations

Teleconsultation seeks to omit the spatial and practical gaps between two or more providers of healthcare that are geographically isolated. It is characterized as remote telecommunications consultation, primarily for the diagnosis or treatment of a patient at locations that are distant from patients or primary doctors. Several hospitals, primary healthcare doctors, private medical practices, and other medical units are introducing teleconsultation facilities. It has therefore proved to be feasible and efficient, potentially lowering costs, offering organizational advantages, and improving the satisfaction of patients. It is also expected that the growing acceptance of telepathology, the increasing investment in healthcare in developed countries, the market penetration of key producers in developing countries, and the increasing emphasis on drug development will drive the market.

Rising Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency

By lowering costs, reducing processing times, and providing users with access to subject-matter knowledge, digital pathology helps boost lab performance. Laboratory quality improvements are important because patients and doctors rely on laboratory outcomes for medical decisions, and diagnostic tests need to be performed and recorded quickly and accurately. In addition, access via web services to digital slides reduces shipping costs and the travel time of pathologists. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the introduction of certain constraints that have intensified the need for solutions for digital pathology, as these can be used by pathologists to display diagnostic findings remotely for primary diagnosis. A significant number of pathologists and pathology labs are embracing digital pathology to gain a competitive advantage and offer fast services.

Restrain

High cost of digital pathology systems

The development of the digital pathology market is hindered by uncertain reimbursement policies, shortages of trained staff, and the reluctance of older pathologists to embrace modern technologies. While these systems can be afforded by large hospitals with substantial capital budgets, pathologists, and academic institutions with small budgets or IT support often cannot afford them. The high cost of these systems combined with a shortage of trained workers to operate digital pathology systems is expected to restrict the adoption of these systems.

Digital Pathology Market: Regions

Digital Pathology Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Digital Pathology Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future owing to the continuous implementation of R&D investments, supportive government policies related to the production of technologically advanced technologies, increased use of digital imaging, and the participation of major players. The regional growth is expected to be further fueled by increased use of digital pathology for disease diagnosis coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S., improving the efficiency of a cancer diagnosis. Due to the increasing penetration of digital imaging in emerging economies, investments in the medical sector, and the existence of untapped opportunities, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of the increased prevalence of cancer, which affects a large population, the Asia Pacific healthcare industry has greatly affected the market. Increasing demand for new treatment options improved care facilities for patients, and lower laboratory costs are also expected to further drive the demand in the ng years.

