Digital Imaging Market Emerging Trends, High Growth, Business Opportunities, Segments, Challenges and Forecast 2027

Increasing industrialization worldwide is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Some of the other factors such as rising consumer awareness about safety & quality standard, increasing industrial automation, increasing awareness about their technological advantage as compared to the conventional methods, and increasing adoption by government & business agencies due to their ability to enhance productivity will further accelerate the digital imaging market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Digital Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 33.61 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Digital imaging is a technique which is used to generate the photographs & printed text with the help of the digital camera or image machine. Different technologies such as LiDAR, radiography, metrology, machine vision and others.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Digital Imaging market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Digital Imaging market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the digital imaging market report are GE Digital Imaging, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Cognex Corporation, Nikon Corporation, AMETEK.Inc, Matrox, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Canon India Pvt Ltd., Microsoft, Sony Corporation, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, IBM Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Mitsubishi Imaging (MPM), Inc., National Instruments., Core Medical Imaging, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Digital Imaging Market

On the basis of technology, the digital imaging market is segmented into machine vision, metrology,radiography, and LiDAR. The radiography segment is further divided into X- ray testing, gamma- ray testing, computed radiography, film radiography, and direct radiography.

The application segment of the digital imaging market is divided into inspection, reverse engineering and surveying. Surveying segment is further divided into corridor mapping, engineering, exploration, urban planning, and cartography.

Based on industry, the digital imaging market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, semiconductor fabrication, machinery, oil & gas, power generation, public infrastructure, food & beverages and pharmaceutical.

Country Level Analysis

The Digital Imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Digital Imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Digital Imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Digital Imaging market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Digital Imaging Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Digital Imaging market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Digital Imaging market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Digital Imaging market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

