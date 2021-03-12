Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., ADA Digital Health

The Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Digital Assistants in the Healthcare market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 33.7%, over the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market are Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., ADA Digital Health, Nuance Communications, Inc., Sensely, Inc., eGain Corporation, Infermedica Sp. z o.o, CSS Corporation Pvt Ltd, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Healthtap, Inc., Medrespond LLC., True Image Interactive, Inc., Floatbot.AI, Kore.AI, Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Speakers to Witness Significant Growth

– The growth of smart speakers is majorly due to changing consumer preferences towards technologically advanced products which makes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)and the Internet of things (IoT) as they offer many benefits such as multifunctional nature, less time consuming, increased comfort, convenience, and accuracy.

– For instance, In 2019, Unified Physician Management rolled out a voice-enabled digital assistant, Suki, that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help doctors with medical charting during patient visits. In May 2020, Suki announced a Series B funding round of $20 million, led by new investor Flare Capital Partners and including top investors like First Round and Venrock.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

