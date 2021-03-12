Data Fabric Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Data fabric operates as a single and consistent data management framework that can access data from any location, anytime by streamlining and integrating data management processes across all access points and sources of data. In addition, the platform developed for data fabric operations are consolidated frameworks that manage, transfer, and secure data across multiple remote and incompatible data center deployments such as on-site to cloud. As the data fabric addresses the data transferring requirements it also offers properties such as unified data environment, reliability and security of transferring data, seamless cloud compute transitions, and others. Therefore, the global data fabric market growth is expected to boost at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to aforementioned advantages and properties.

Advent of digital transformation, IoT, IIoT, and technologies that derive smart solutions has increased the volume and variety of business data. Furthermore, with rise in demand for data analytics, data management technologies have evolved significantly over the past few years. This evolution has proliferated the deployment of data fabric solutions, owing to its capability to unbind data from underlying systems so that data can be accessed across the fabric; thus, easing the cost burden of organizations that opt for big data solutions. This is expected to drive the growth of the global data fabric market during the forecast period. Furthermore, with increase in need for business agility and instant data accessibility, businesses face tremendous pressure to harness the data in right quantity, at the right time, and make the right insights to facilitate successful decision-making, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce with data fabric architecture knowledge is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The data fabric market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on type, the market is categorized into disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the data fabric market include Denodo Technologies, Global IDs., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., and Talend.

