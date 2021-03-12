Covid-19 Impact on U.S. Manufacturing Analytics Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

The U.S. manufacturing analytics market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach revenue of $14.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The service category, under the solution segment, is predicted to witness faster growth in the market during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the wide-scale adoption of analytics software by the manufacturers for quality management, inventory management, asset management, and predictive maintenance in order to reduce equipment downtime and improve operational efficiency.

The manufacturers in the U.S. manufacturing analytics market are increasingly adopting virtualization software in order to gain competitive advantage and improve business operations. The virtualization software separates the applications from the physical hardware they run on and thus, switching to this software allows a huge number of virtual workloads to be handled simultaneously.

