Covid-19 Impact on Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Market (2021-2025) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Aselsan A.S., GEM elettronica, Kelvin Hughes

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Coastal Surveillance Radar – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global coastal surveillance radar market is expected to reach US$ 1,237.9 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The coastal surveillance radar is mainly used by the naval forces and coast guards with an objective to secure the coastlines from various marine threats. Following the marine disputes, the demand for constant and efficient maritime surveillance is being emphasized by all countries. The coastal surveillance radar market is dominated by X-band radars as these radars have much higher electromagnetic wavelength and detection capability of smaller targets even in sea clutter is much higher than other radars. However, the dual frequency radar i.e. combination of X-band and S-band radar is anticipated to be adopted the maximum in the coming years. The future market for the coastal surveillance radar is promising, as the major defense forces, as well as the defense forces in the emerging economies, are increasing their budgets year on year.

The global coastal surveillance radar market has been segmented by types as X-band, S-band, X-band and S-band, and Others. On the basis of the platform, the market for coastal surveillance radar market is also bifurcated as shipborne, land-based and airborne. Further, the market is broken down by the end-user into the port, harbor, and oil & gas industry, and maritime protection agencies.

Major key players covered in this report:

Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc.

Aselsan A.S.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Easat Radar Systems Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

GEM elettronica

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kelvin Hughes

Raytheon Company

Terma A/S

THALES GROUP

Furthermore, the Coastal Surveillance Radar Market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

The structure of the Coastal Surveillance Radar Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Scope of the Report & Research Methodology Section 2: Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2025). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2025). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market. Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Coastal Surveillance Radar Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

The Coastal Surveillance Radar Market Segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Band Type

X-band

S-band

X and S- band

Others

By Platform

Ship borne

Land-based

Airborne

By End-User

Ports

Harbor

Oil & Gas Industry

Maritime Protection Agencies

Coastal Surveillance Radar Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

