COVID-19 Impact on Buy Now Pay Later Market Soar at 36.2% CAGR to 2026 | Afterpay, QuadPay (Zip Co Limited), VISA, Sezzle, Affirm

Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Buy Now Pay Later allow user to purchase products instantaneously and pay for it afterwards.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Buy Now Pay Later will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Buy Now Pay Later market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1592.5 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Buy Now Pay Later market will register a 36.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5480.7 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Afterpay, QuadPay (Zip Co Limited), VISA, Sezzle, Affirm, Klarna, Splitit, Latitude Financial Services, Flexigroup, Openpay

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Buy Now Pay Later market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Individual

Enterprise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Fashion and Garment Industry

Consumer Electronics

Cosmetic Industry

Healthcare

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Buy Now Pay Later market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Buy Now Pay Later market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Buy Now Pay Later players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Buy Now Pay Later with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Buy Now Pay Later submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

