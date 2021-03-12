COVID-19 Impact on ATM as a Service Market Show at 6.0% CAGR to 2026 | Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Managed Services, Euronet Worldwide

Global ATM as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

ATM-as-a-services (sometimes known as ATM managed services) are professional and comprehensive suite of services provided to several banks, financial institutions, and other business entities installing ATM machines for their business. It deals and engages with several offerings including cash management, surveillance, maintenance & caretaker services, ATM replenishment & network monitoring, ATM procurement & deployment, and others. Furthermore, ATM manages services provides banks, financial institutions, and other entities with an opportunity to maximize their operational efficiency, to improve performance, profitability, to focus on more productive tasks, and enhance better cardholder satisfaction in terms of ATM services in the market.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of ATM as a Service will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global ATM as a Service market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 5953 million in 2019. Over the next five years the ATM as a Service market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7508.5 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013914195/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Managed Services, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., FUJITSU, Cardtronics, Fiserv, Inc., HYOSUNG, CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Payment Services, Cashlink Global System, Vocalink, Electronic Payment and Services, Financial Software & Systems, QDS, Inc., Automated Transaction Delivery, CashTrans

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ATM as a Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

ATM Replenishment & Currency Management

Network Management

Security Management

Incident Management

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Bank ATMs

Retail ATMs

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013914195/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ATM as a Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of ATM as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ATM as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ATM as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of ATM as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global ATM as a Service by Players

4 ATM as a Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global ATM as a Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Diebold Nixdorf

11.1.1 Diebold Nixdorf Company Information

11.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf ATM as a Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Diebold Nixdorf ATM as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Diebold Nixdorf Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Diebold Nixdorf Latest Developments

11.2 NCR Managed Services

11.2.1 NCR Managed Services Company Information

11.2.2 NCR Managed Services ATM as a Service Product Offered

11.2.3 NCR Managed Services ATM as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 NCR Managed Services Main Business Overview

11.2.5 NCR Managed Services Latest Developments

11.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

11.3.1 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Company Information

11.3.2 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ATM as a Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ATM as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Latest Developments

11.4 FUJITSU

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013914195/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.