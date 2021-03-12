Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: Next-Generation Firewall Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

The growing IoT usage is a key trend in the next-generation firewall market. Companies are rapidly embracing the IoT technology to make better use of the asset sharing model, outcome-based model, pay-per-usage model, and other advanced business models. Additionally, IoT also helps businesses gain real-time operational insights into security issues and equipment monitoring.

However, IoT devices give rise to data security issues, as they are connected to the internet. The rising instances of cyber-attacks, popularity of the bring-your-own-device policy, and challenges associated with traditional firewalls are leading to the adoption of advanced cyber security solutions.

NGFW operates beyond protocol and port inspection and blocking to offer intrusion prevention, application-level inspection, and intelligence gathering from outside the firewall. Cloud-based NGFW solutions are equipped with a cloud security gateway, which facilitates fast deployment of service and standardization.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the NGFW market