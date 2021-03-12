Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology Market 2021 | Increasing Focus on Intelligence Services & Growing End-use in CBRN Safety and Security

Technology used by nations for safeguarding their public and preventing any terror attacks is referred to as counter terror & public safety technology. These technologies help in detecting, tracking, and tackling any threat that could harm a nation’s economy and its people. Various counter terror & public safety technology have been developed across the globe, which include cyber security, electronic fencing, biometrics, intelligence services, video analytics, video surveillance, weapon detection systems, intrusion detection, and counter IED technologies.

Counterfeit Electronics are Periodically Slipped into Federal Government’s Technology Orders

Modern day threats feature a dizzying muster of groups comprising deep technological and financial resources. Jihadists are recruiting & training new members using the internet. Organized criminals are defrauding institutions and victims with ever increasing sophistication. Global supply chains related to information technology equipment are being compromised with counterfeit knock-offs carrying time bombs, malware, Trojan horses, and trap doors set to activate even within the most trusted private and public networks. Sovereign states are wielding energy resources casually, while covertly funding subtle criminal activities.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34901

Seemingly identical to versions of various brand names, counterfeit electronics are being slipped periodically into technology orders made by the federal government. In addition, blueprints of various equipment ranging from IEDs – improvised explosive devices, to nuclear weapons are easily found online. All the aforementioned facts illustrate the nuanced & complex threats faced by the global environment currently, which has necessitated developments in technologies for detecting and preventing them.

Employing Counter-Intelligence-Driven Mindset to be Imperative for Governments

The current world’s threat environment has led toward demand for increased collaboration, along with the essentiality of shared situational awareness among all levels of government authorities. Technology holds potential in transforming data gathered regarding these threats into actionable intelligence by proper sorting and analysis. It is imperative for governments to employ a counter-intelligence-driven mindset for integrating analysis, investigations, and technology into a holistic & coherent system that will enable resolving challenges related to public and nation’s threats. Leading technology giants across the globe are focusing on making developments in technology for counter terror & public safety, in a bid to provide the global population with a safe environment to thrive.

The global market for counter-terror & public safety technology will ride on a CAGR of nearly 15% throughout the forecast period (2017-2022), as estimated by Transparency Market Research’s (TMR) new report. Global sales of counter terror & public safety technology are expected to reach roughly US$ 200,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

North America to Remain Most Attractive Market for Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology

Projected to expand at the highest CAGR through 2022, North America will continue to be the most attractive market for counter terror & public safety, followed by Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has been projected to register a comparatively faster expansion than in Europe through 2022. However, revenues from APEJ’s market will remain lower than those from Europe’s. Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest revenue share of the global counter terror & public safety technology market during 2017 to 2022.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34901

Intelligence services will continue to be dominant among technologies available in the market, followed by video surveillance. Intelligence services and video surveillance are also projected to be the fastest expanding technologies in the market. Electronic fencing and intrusion detection are also anticipated to remain lucrative technologies in the market. However, weapon detection will account for the lowest revenue share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, CBRN safety & security, and smart & secure border are expected to lead the global counter terror & public safety technology market, in terms of revenues. However, counter terror & public safety technology will witness the fastest sales expansion in critical infrastructure and public event security through 2022.

Read TMR Research Methodology at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

Competitive Landscape

Key market players identified by the report include International Business Machines Corp., AT&T Inc., ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, AeroVironment, Inc., 3xLOGIC, Inc., The ADT Corporation, ACTi Corporation, Avigilon Corporation, Airbus SE, and Alcatel-Lucent France, S.A.