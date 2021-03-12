Considerable Prosperity Expected in Global Needle-Free Diabetes Management Market in Future

One of the key factors bolstering the growth in the demand for needle-free diabetes management solutions is the rising incidence of diabetes across the world. The main reason behind the surge in the occurrence of this disease amongst adults is the rising sedentary lifestyle and lack of access to proper preventive care in several countries. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 415 million people across the globe had diabetes in 2015, and this number is predicted to reach 642 million by 2040.

Needle-free diabetes management basically involves the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of diabetic people without incorporating the use of needles. The blood glucose levels of diabetic patients are controlled by injecting insulin into the body, which is usually done via needles. As the usage of needles for insulin administration carries the risk of causing infections and numerous kinds of needle-stick injuries, the healthcare providers and patients are increasingly preferring the use of needle-free means for insulin administration. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 16 billion injections are administered across the world every year.

The other major factor boosting the adoption of needle-free diabetes management solutions, globally, is the rising awareness amongst the people regarding the various safety issues associated with the use of needles. Owing to the injuries caused due to the use of needles during insulin administration, a majority of healthcare workers and patients experience fear, emotional stress, and anxiety. In addition to this, needle sticks, if they are not properly sterilized or not disposed of after use, can cause blood-borne pathogen transmissions in patients during insulin administration.

Therefore, it can be said that due to the increasing preference of doctors and patients for needle-free devices for the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, the demand for needle-free diabetes management devices will boom in future.

