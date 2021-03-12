Cognitive Operations Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Micro Focus International Plc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cognitive Operations Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cognitive Operations investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Cognitive Operations Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The Cognitive Operations market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Splunk Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, BMC Software, Inc., New Relic, Inc., CloudFabrix Software Inc., Servicenow Inc., Loom Systems Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Interlink Software Services Ltd, DEVO Inc., Correlata Solutions, ScienceLogic Inc., Bay Dynamics, Inc. (Broadcom Inc.) Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– March 2020 – Nokia announced the launch of a complete AI as a service offering: Nokia AVA 5G Cognitive Operations. Nokia AVA 5G Cognitive Operations is a complete AI as a service offering, combining data science, machine learning as well as telco, and cloud expertise to bring AI to life. It anticipates network and service failures with a high level of precision and accuracy up to seven days in advance. If failures arise, Nokia 5G Cognitive Operations can solve them up to 50 percent faster and accurately assess the impact on customers and services.

Market Overview:

The market’s primary growth determinants include the increasing demand to monitor the complex IT environment and a growing focus on the enactment of cloud-based cognitive IT operations solutions. For instance, according to SAS Institute Inc., in 2018, the worldwide revenue from business operation analytics software amounted to 60.66 billion U.S. dollars as against 54.02 billion in 2017. – Security analytics applications are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Security analytics applications enable organizations to identify emerging security threats with the help of evidence-based knowledge. The demand for these applications will grow among enterprises to respond to emerging threats quickly.

Key Market Trends:

IT and Telecommunication Segment to Grow Significantl

– The cognitive services strengthen the telecommunication industry in improving their core trade tasks by automating support bots by interpreting natural language and translating text. Eventually, it aids in changing the telecom back offices into a knowledgeable customer support team. Intelligent network operations, also recognized as a cognitive network operations center, utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics to drive self-healing, self optimized, and autonomous transport networks.

– To heighten business scalability, activity, and performance, telecom operators grow cognitive network operation centers based on a three-layer framework, namely cognitive computing engine with AI and ML abilities, scalable data infrastructure, smart operational apps, workflows, and dashboards.

– Firms like Nokia in March 2020 introduced AVA 5G Cognitive Operations, which is a complete AI as a service offering, combining data science, machine learning, telco, and cloud expertise to bring AI to life. It anticipates network and service failures with a high level of precision and accuracy up to seven days. The Nokia 5G Cognitive Operations is claimed to solve network failures up to 50% faster and accurately assess the impact on customers and services.

