Cognitive Computing Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth In the Coming Decade, Says Credence Research

The global cognitive computing market set to hit the market value of US$ 49.50 Bn in 2026 and expected to witness immense CAGR across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The quest of Artificial Intelligence (AI) encouraged noteworthy technological advancements accelerating digital practices that are turning into vital factor for businesses and individuals to collaborate and execute with each another. Cognitive computing is an evolving paradigm of smart computing methodologies and systems that incorporates computational intelligence by self-governing interference & perceptions, and mimicking the mechanism of human brain. Conceptual models of cognitive computing are explored from the latest development in abstract intelligence, intelligent behaviors and computational intelligence. Cognitive computing technologies comprehend enormous amount of data, extract insights, apply reason and incessantly learn while networking with people and fellow machines. It offers society, a supreme opportunity to make more appropriate and smarter decisions.

Demand for cognitive systems is increasing in large organizations and SMBs are expected to increase as a result of cloud-based services. As cloud-based deployment reduces the cost of cognitive computing deployment in the organization, the overall demand for cloud-based services continues to rise. IBM Watson, a leading player in the cognitive computing market, is planning to launch Watson Analytics’ cloud-based service in the coming years to boost the adoption of cognitive computing through the cloud. Cognitive computing is gaining momentum in the developed world. This competent cloud-based service factor is expected to act as an opportunity for growth in the global market size of cognitive computing.

Key players of global cognitive computing market include Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Palantir Technologies, Saffron Technology, Inc., CognitiveScale, Inc., Enterra Solutions, LLC, Numenta, Vicarious, Ayasdi, Inc. and others.

Historical & Forecast Period

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2016 to 2026 considering 2017 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Segmentation

Technology type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

• Computer Vision

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Planning & Scheduling

• Robotics

• Speech Recognition

• Others (Optimization, Rules-based Systems etc.)

Deployment type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

• On-premises Deployment

• Cloud Deployment

Application Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

• IT & Telecommunications

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Security & Surveillance

• Aerospace & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Others (Travel & Tourism, Education etc.)

Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

• North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of cognitive computing in 2017 and forecast up to 2026?

Which is largest regional market for cognitive computing?

What are the key market trends observed in the cognitive computing market and outlook for analytics sector?

Which are the most promising technology type, deployment type and application in cognitive computing market?

Who are the key players leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in market?

What are the key application industry trends across different geographies and sub-geographies?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Cognitive Computing (CC) Market, by Technology Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 5. Global Cognitive Computing (CC) Market, by Deployment Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 6. Global Cognitive Computing (CC) Market, by Application, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 7. North America Cognitive Computing (CC) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 8. Europe Cognitive Computing (CC) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Cognitive Computing (CC) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 10. Rest of the World Cognitive Computing (CC) Market Analysis, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

