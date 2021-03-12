Cloud TV Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Ooyala Inc., Brightcove Inc., NetSuite Inc.

The Cloud TV Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Cloud TV Market was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 9.12% over the forecast period 2021-2026.”

Top Leading Companies of Cloud TV Market are Ooyala Inc., Brightcove Inc., NetSuite Inc., Fordela Corp., Amino Technologies PLC, DaCast LLC, Kaltura Inc., MatrixStream Technologies Inc., MUVI Television Ltd., Minoto Video Inc., Monetize Media Inc., UpLynk LLC, PCCW Limited, Spectrum (Charter Communications), Liberty Global PLC and others.

Key Market Trends:

Entertainment and Media Expected to be Primary Areas of Applications

– The integration of high definition streaming and lack of delay in the broadcasting services have spiked the sales for cloud service over the conventional set-top boxes. The advent of 3D content and virtual reality in the recently launched smart televisions has created a completely new opportunity for the cloud TV service providers to seize.

– An average human spends an average of 3 hours in a week on gaming realted entertainment activities, which is projected to increase by a significant amount with VR and cloud gaming set to impact the gaming ecosystem. These trends indicate that the integration of the cloud services in the televisions and other smart devices ensures the growth of the market by a huge margin during the forecast period.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

